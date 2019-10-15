"Dolly Parton's America" podcast launches Tuesday

East Tennessee's own, Dolly Parton, is the focus of a podcast series hosted by Nashville native Jad Abumrad.

The nine-part podcast series launches on Oct. 15 and will discuss the rise of the country music legend, the journey of her business empire and her personal trials and tribulations.

Podcast creator, Abumrad followed Dolly Parton around for two years to complete the project.

The series will even take listeners behind the scenes of Dolly's London premiere of 9 to 5 the Musical and the controversial moment at the 2017 Emmy's where Dolly refused to discuss a political issue and deflected with a joke about her breasts.

Dolly opens up in the podcast about why she refuses to take a stand on political issues, how she found God and the troubling moment she contemplated suicide.

Celebrities like Jane Fonda and Gloria Steinman will be featured on the podcast along with Dolly's nephew and bodyguard.

The first episode will focus on Dolly's pro-woman lyrics and rise into a world of music dominated by men. The episode titled "Sad Ass Songs" will also dive into why Dolly hates the word feminism.

