KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) —The official trailer for Dolly Parton's new Netflix show, Heartstrings has been released.

"Eight Dolly songs. Eight Dolly stories. Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings is an anthology series that showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind her most beloved songs.," says the caption of the trailer on YouTube.

The new show is set to premiere on November 22.

