Dolly Parton's Stampede worker recalls meeting 'Tiger King' star

If you've been to Dolly Parton's stampede, you've seen Jay Teter front and center. He's the longtime host of the show who takes you on a journey atop a white horse.

Teter used to do country music, and his journey brought him into contact with thousands of people over the years, including the star of Netflix's new documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

Teter and Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic,” met in 2006 at a Michigan mall. Teter was performing music, and Exotic was performing with his tigers. The two talked about country music.

"After the fifth episode I got sad because the guy I remember is very much like the guy that you see in the beginning of this thing," Teter said. "Yeah, he's crazy, yeah, he's eccentric, but he really cared about the animals."

Teter said Exotic appeared to really care for the animals but veered onto a different path.

Exotic was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and several wildlife violations.

