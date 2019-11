Dolly Parton, a noted country music star, crossed over to another genre with the debut of one of her most recent songs.

Parton collaborated with Swedish group Galantis and Mr. Probz on "Faith."

The song dropped on YouTube on October 25 and reached number one on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Sales chart recently, according to EDM.

You can listen to the song below.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.