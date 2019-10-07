Dolly Week at the Grand Ole Opry is happening now

If you love Dolly Parton now is the time to visit the Grand Ole Opry. Monday kicked off the start of "Dolly Week" on the famous stage.

The week-long celebration of all things Dolly is leading up to a big night on Oct. 12. Saturday's special show will commemorate Dolly Parton's 50th Opry Member Anniversary.

You could even win a chance to meet the queen herself here .

If you love Dolly, but aren't able to make it to Nashville don't worry. You can listen to the show live on 650 AM WSM The Legend or on opry.com.