'Dolly's biggest fan' still singing after talent show cancelled

Dolly Parton's biggest fan isn't letting a talent show's cancellation stop her from singing her favorite songs.

Haddlee's talent show was cancelled, but she's not letting that stop her from singing. / Source: (Twitter)

A video of Haddlee from Newport singing Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors is getting attention on Twitter.

"The talent show was cancelled due to the Covid 19 situation. Haddlee practiced pretty much all year so I’m sending it out on Twitter. She says she is @DollyParton biggest fan," said the Tweet.

