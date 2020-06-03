Dollywood announces phased reopening plan

Dollywood officials announced they plan to open the park in phases starting on June 15.

Season pass holders will be invited to visit the park early on June 15 and 16, and Dollywood's DeamMore Resort and Spa will open on June 10.

In a statement from the park, officials said new safety measures will be implemented as part of the reopening.

"During this unprecedented time, we are implementing a number of new safety measures based on the guidance of health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees are our top priorities and guide our decisions."

All guests will be required to wear a facemask and there will be temperature screenings before entry. Guests will also be asked to physically distance themselves.

To learn more about the reopning plan, visit the Dollywood website here.

