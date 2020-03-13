Dollywood postpones opening over coronavirus concerns

Dollywood announced on Friday afternoon that they would not be opening for the season over coronavirus concerns.

The Dollywood website says they are closed until March 28. Dolly Parton's Stampede and Pirates Voyage will also be closed beginning March 16.

Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Cabins will remain open as of March 13.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours and in consultation with the State of Tennessee, we are going to delay our season opening until March 28,” Craig Ross, Dollywood President said. “Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our hosts while the park remains closed.”

The announcement from the company comes after announcements of closures from places like Disney and after the suspension of the NBA season.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.