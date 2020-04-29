Dollywood extends 2020 season passes through June 2021

Dollywood announced all current 2020 season passes will be extended through June 1, 2021.

In early March, Dollywood announced it would delay its opening due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The park said it will continue to consult with medical experts and monitor the situation to determine when it may be safe to reopen Dollywood and Dollywood's DreamMore Resort.

"The safety of our employees and guests remain our highest priority," the park said in a statement.

The extension also applies to the free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass.

Season pass holders do not need to do anything to renew their pass. The pass will automatically be updated.

Dollywood said it would soon announce how to redeem the Summer Bring-A-Friend Free and future plans for re-opening.

