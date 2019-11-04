Dollywood gearing up for Christmas holiday

It’s named America’s Favorite Christmas event and this week Dollywood gets ready for the Christmas holidays.

With millions of lights, the thousands of feet of garland and the award winning shows it all comes together in just a few days. Much of the park looked chaotic on Monday, but it’s an organized system that moves out 15,000 pumpkins and moves in 5 million Christmas lights.

“There’s so many decorations that have to come out from our harvest festival and so many things that have to come in during our Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival,” said Wes Ramey, Dollywood Spokesperson.

Since July, a small team has been putting lights on buildings, but now employees from nearly every department are on park for the finishing touches with the lights in trees and garland around store fronts.

“There’s so many employees who want to come in and help our teams set up. So that small team that works on this throughout the year grows exponentially throughout this week so they make sure we’re able to get everything in and in place for Saturday,” said Ramsey.

For 12 years this has been named the best Christmas event in all theme parks. It’s an honor the employees are proud to hold.

“It really is a complete Christmas atmosphere from the time you walk in through the gates, you get a cup of hot chocolate and then go in and see these amazing shows,” he said. “And when you come into the park and see all the efforts that our teams put into this you’ll really understand why. With 5 million Christmas lights, our entertainment team does an amazing job with shows.”

Smoky Mountain Christmas runs through January. You can get a $5 admission to Dollywood and help out Sevier County Food Ministries. Find information on that in the link below.

