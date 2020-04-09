Dollywood gives masks, other supplies to Sevier Co. first responders

Dollywood has donated "critical items" to first responders in Sevier County and to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dollywood has delayed its opening due to the pandemic. "Hosts are finding new and creative ways to give back to the community that has supported the park for 35 years," a release from the company said.

The park said its wardrobe and costume shop teams began making masks last week, and in one day, the wardrobe team produced 350 masks for patients, nurses and doctors at the hospital. Over the course of two days, the costume shop made 250 adult and 250 child masks

“We are blessed to have talented hosts working in our wardrobe and costume shops,” explained Eugene Naughton, Vice President of Dollywood Park Operations. “East Tennessee Children’s Hospital reached out to us to see if we could help, and as soon as we received the call, our teams started working. We knew this was the right thing to do, and our hosts have done an amazing job producing these masks. We’re just glad to do our part.”

Dollywood said they gave 200 ponchos to Sevier County first responders to be used to protect them while out on the job.

“When we heard they were in need of this vital personal protective equipment, we knew we had to find a way to assist,” Naughton explained. “These folks are on the front lines every day and we have to do all we can to keep them safe. We have a close working relationship with these groups—in fact, a number of our EMTs on staff also work for these local agencies—so we’re honored to be able to help them in this way.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.