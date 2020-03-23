Dollywood delays opening, closes DreamMore Resort

Dollywood announced on Monday that it was delaying the park's opening and suspending operations at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa.

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Cabins remain open as of Monday.

“The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented, and based on the ever-changing developments, we are constantly re-evaluating our options and hoping to open in May,” Craig Ross, Dollywood President said.

Ross continued, “We are looking daily at all of our options to present an exciting and entertaining 2020 season that is a great experience for our guests, but our first priority is the safety of our hosts and guests. .”

The company said it would continue to monitor the situation.

For guests with resort reservations or tickets for this period of temporary closure, please contact 1-800-DOLLYWOOD for rescheduling information.

