Dollywood announced the park has two eagle eggs that will be ready to hatch soon.

Dollywood is home to the Eagle Mountain Sanctuary. The 30,000 square-foot aviary houses the country's largest presentation of non-releasable bald eagles.

The eagles at Dollywood are under the care of the American Eagle Foundation.

To take a live look at Grant, Glenda and the eggs click here.

