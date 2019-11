Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas has been nominated for a big award.

USA Today selected 20 U.S. theme parks that go out for the Christmas season, and Dollywood was selected as one of the 20.

On December 13, US Today will announced 10 theme parks that won the award.

Winners are determined by public voting. You can go here to vote.

As of November 6, Dollywood was currently ranked 2 of 20.

