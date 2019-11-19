Dollywood offering free season passes for Pre-K kids

Dollywood announced children born in 2015 or 2016 can now visit Dollywood for free all season long.

The Pre-K Imagination Season Pass is a special 35th-anniversary offer inspired by Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

The library aims to introduce young children to the joy of learning through books.

The pass can be used for the remainder of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 season.

The deadline to register your child is Jan. 5, 2020.

After your child is registered, bring them to the Dollywood front gate with a photocopy of their birth certificate or passport to confirm their birth year.

