Dollywood planning to open this weekend

Despite Coronavirus concerns, Dollywood still plans to open for its 35th season.

Dollywood announced it has postponed media day activities due to coronavirus.

"Based on the constantly changing Coronavirus situation and under an abundance of caution, Dollywood is postponing its planned media day activities on Friday but currently plans to open as scheduled for Season Passholders and on Saturday for general guests," a release said.

Dolly Parton said, "The exciting economic news we planned to share does not seem appropriate based on what is going on.

It doesn’t feel right,” Dolly said. “We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead.”

As of the afternoon of March 12, there were eighteen cases of coronavirus in Tennessee.

