Dollywood preparing to reopen for 35th season

There’s a lot of excitement for Dollywood’s 35th anniversary season, and many people on park are doing everything from painting to laying down new concrete to prepare.

“A lot that happens from infrastructure, things guests will not see, to those improvements you will see. You’ll see new tile and new paint. New things you may not even notice,” said Amber Davis with Dollywood. “There’s a lot of work happening. That’s what’s really impressive about this team. Everyone has their marching orders."

A lot of attention has been placed on show street, which will be the focal point for the new flower and food festival.

“This year we’re very excited about flower and food festival. It’s brand new. It’s going to be the first festival we’ve had in years. So there’s a lot happening going into that and because that is going to be happening in the front part of the park, there’s a lot of attention in the front part of the park.”

You’ll find ride attendants working on speeding up line times, doing safety checks and more. All while the merchandise team is busy setting up all those fresh displays of the unique items Dollywood is known for.

“A lot of what we’re doing is all about efficiency. We know what guests say they want is quicker line speed. We want that too, so we have looked at where we can make changes,” said Davis.

The theaters are getting ready as the favorite acts equipment starts to arrive.

“We’ve had The Invaders steel band orchestra. Like you’ve said that’s like a staple. Guests expect them to be here, so we love having them. Drum Struck was a huge favorite last year so we’ve invited them back.

Dollywood opens for season pass holders on Friday and the general public on Saturday.

