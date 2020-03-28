Dollywood presents donation to Sevier County Food Ministries

Dollywood officials created a special Sevier County season pass for individuals who live or work in the county. The season passes were discounted to only $65, with five dollars from every pass sold benefiting the Sevier County Food Ministries after the organization signified an impending need in early 2020.

Dollywood presented the food ministry with $16,445. SCFM Director Jim Davis and his staff said the donation came at a crucial time. Davis said the donation will secure additional food for families who will visit in the coming months as demand increases during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This food ministry is all about helping people,” Davis said. “The Dollywood Company knows that, and that's why their leadership has always supported the Sevier County Food Ministry. Dollywood is doing everything it possibly can to help their employees and our community during this situation, and this is part of that."

Carol Agee, Dollywood Community Affairs and Philanthropy Manager said the opportunity to help so many neighbors during this unprecedented time was the right thing to do.

“We already know the early months of the year are difficult for Jim and the food ministry,” Agee explained. “But none of us knew exactly what was going to happen and why the food ministry’s mission would become even more vital to our community. This donation is a prime example of how Sevier County residents have already been helping their neighbors. It is something we all need to focus on doing right now and this is a great start."

Due to social distancing recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the check was not presented to the food ministry during an 'official presentation.'

"I dropped it off while remaining in my car," Agee said. "Jim [Davis] always gives each of us a big hug and thank you when we bring the check. While we didn't get that this time, the smile on Jim's face said it all."

The Sevier County season passes were made available Feb. 10-16. The park’s traditional Sevier County Days will take place this June at Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country, and in November during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana.

