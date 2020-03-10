Dollywood puts emergency plan in place amid coronavirus concerns

Dollywood said the park will open as planned this weekend.

As concerns of COVID-19 rise globally, Tennessee currently has six confirmed cases. Dollywood has an emergency plan in place, should the virus spread to East Tennessee, according to Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, Pete Owens.

"In an abundance of caution, we are currently following guidance from the Centers for Disease Contol and working closely with our partner Covenant Health to prepare, monitor and respond appropriately, should the need arise," Owens said.

Park officials said they are proactively communicating with hosts and guests about CDC hygiene guidelines.

Hand-sanitation stations will be placed throughout the park and commonly touched areas will be disinfected at a higher frequency.

The park will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, for the Festival of Nations.

