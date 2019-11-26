Dollywood submits proposal for new hotel, restaurant and conference space

Documents filed with the Pigeon Forge planning commission on October 15 show Dollywood submitted a proposal for a new expansion.

The proposal includes plans for a hotel with 310 rooms, a restaurant with seating for 325 people, and a 15,000 square foot conference space.

WVLT News reached out to Dollywood for comment. Spokesperson Pete Owens said, "We have nothing to announce at this time. When Dolly is ready to announce future expansions, we will let you know."

The submitted proposal shows the expansion would be located on McCarter Drive.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.