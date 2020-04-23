Dollywood temporarily lays off 630 workers amid pandemic

Dollywood has reportedly temporarily laid off 630 workers, according to state documents.

According to a WARN notice from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the lay offs impact employees at the park, Splash Country, Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Cabins and the DreamMore Resort and Spa.

The lay offs went into effect on April 20, according to the notice.

Read the full notice here.

Dollywood has delayed its opening due to the pandemic. It was set to reopen in March.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.