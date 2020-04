A spokesperson with Dollywood Parks & Resorts said all employees will be furloughed Monday.

The park delayed its opening and suspending operations at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa at the end of March amid Covid-19 concerns.

Dolly Parton, country music legend and owner, has been communicating with ticket holders online during the pandemic.

This story is developing.

