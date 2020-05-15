Dollywood working on reopening plans

If you have been wondering when Dollywood might reopen, you might not have to wait too much longer. A park official said Friday afternoon that they were working on plans to reopen shortly after Governor Lee announced that large attractions, such as amusement parks, would be allowed to reopen starting May 22.

Pete Owens, a spokesperson for Dollywood, said: "We are excited and are working on our reopening plans."

The park was originally scheduled to reopen in March, but delayed its season opener due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Current season passes were extended through June 2021.

Owens didn't provide a reopening date for the park, but said, "We will announce our intentions soon."

