Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas in full swing

It's no surprise

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas has been honored for ten consecutive years as the Best Christmas Event at any theme park worldwide.

With more than five-million lights, award-winning shows and a 50-foot Christmas tree the park is the place to be to get you in the holiday spirit.

More than 20 of Dollywood’s signature rides and attractions operate in a festive environment that is sure to get everyone into the spirit of the season. And guests can indulge in seasonal specialties and treats offered at various eateries throughout the park.

The Parade of Many Colors is an exciting holiday tradition featuring vibrant floats, interactive characters and plenty more surprises that are sure to delight.

Smoky Mountain Christmas runs through January 4, 2020.

