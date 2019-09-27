Domino's will pay you $20 an hour to 'taste-test' its garlic bread

Pizza lover's -- your dream job is finally here.

Domino's is looking to hire a Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester. The pizza chain is searching for a taste-tester in Brisbane Australia.

The job, posted on LinkedIn, will pay someone $20 an hour, including a pizza lunch, to spend the day testing at the Domino's regional headquarters.

Don't be discouraged if you aren't in Austrailia. Domino's will pay for a hotel and a return flight if you are chosen for the job.

The company said in its job listing the ideal employee "understands the perfect 'crunch to softness' ratio," and "never met a carb they didn't like."

Domino's said applicants must "have working taste buds," and "burned their fingers at least once not being able to wair for the garlic bread to cool down."

The chosen taste-tester will also get a chance to test products that have not yet been released to the public.

Applicants must complete a survey and tell Domino's why they are the perfect candidate in 200 words or a 30-second video. Applications are due by Oct. 7.

