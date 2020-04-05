Donations pour in for Knox County first responders during COVID-19 pandemic

(City of Knoxville)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Donations have poured in for Knoxville and Knox County first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In two days 315 N95 masks, 103 boxes of gloves, 150 boxes of surgical masks and 75 containers of sanitizing wipes were donated.

Anyone with extra personal protective equipment is asked to donate to first responders.

Donations are being accepted at the Army National Guard located at 3330 Sutherland Ave from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

