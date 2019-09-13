Don't Panic: Knoxville energy healer says Friday the 13th full moon brings opportunity

If the Vols lose, it has nothing to do with Friday the 13th's full moon, said Sarah Griscom, a Reiki master and expert energy healer.

Knoxville energy healing expert says a full moon is a time of opportunity. / Source: (Canva)

Griscom owns and operates Gypsy Hands Healing Arts. She helps people who visit her tea room learn to be more in touch with their energy and emotions.

As a trained midwife assistant, Griscom said she has seen correlations between more babies being born, more people visiting hospitals emergency rooms and heightened emotions with the full moon — but that doesn't necessarily signal anything negative.

"The full moon is all about enhancing and bringing things to the surface," she said. "For a lot of people that can be bringing emotions to the surface, a lot of ancient cultures understand it that way. The moon's connection with the water and the ocean and the tides brings things up. The water from within us comes up and out to the surface. I think people have a lot of anxiety around it because it is an intense time, I believe it's an opportunity actually. To work with the moon's cycle and work with those things that are brought to the surface."

As for Friday the 13th, Griscom says she believes it's actually good luck, and 13 is her personal favorite number. She said the negative stigma about the number 13 is often perpetuated by the anxiety that surrounds the number.

"I do believe there is choice in how we look at things and I think really, in the end, it comes down to that and what we expect," she said. "What I would suggest for someone at home is just looking at it differently. Choosing to look at it as an opportunity. "

Griscom even had a little advice for the Vols... "Be excited about it versus worried or afraid," she advised. "If something goes wrong with the game, it has nothing to do with Friday the 13th."

You can learn more about Sarah and the work she does on theGypsy Hands Website.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

