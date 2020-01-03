Don't abbreviate 2020 when writing out the date, police warn

It's a new year and that means a new date to sign, but authorities have already issued a warning on why you shouldn't be abbreviating the new year.

Officials said you should not write the date 1/3/20. Instead, write out 2020 in full-- 1/3/2020.

Authorities sai the date can easily be changed and be used against you.

Police said when the date is abbreviated to '20,' fraudsters could change the year from 2020 to 2017, 2018 or another date from the 2000s.

