"Don't be scared:" Knoxville girl takes puppies for their first trip outside

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Adopt a Golden in Knoxville posted video of a wagon of puppies and their cutest little helper, June.
The organization, a nonprofit that takes in Golden Retrievers, said a group of puppies took their first trip outside yesterday.
June, pictured in the video, helped them out.
Adopt a Golden said that the puppies haven't been able to play outside yet because they have a strict policy to keep puppies from picking up parvovirus.
