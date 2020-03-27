"Don't be scared:" Knoxville girl takes puppies for their first trip outside

Adopt a Golden in Knoxville posted video of a wagon of puppies and their cutest little helper, June.

The organization, a nonprofit that takes in Golden Retrievers, said a group of puppies took their first trip outside yesterday.

June, pictured in the video, helped them out.

Adopt a Golden said that the puppies haven't been able to play outside yet because they have a strict policy to keep puppies from picking up parvovirus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.