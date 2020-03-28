'Don't come here,' Florida Gov. authorizes checkpoints at state lines

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said checkpoints will be set up at state lines in Florida to limit travel from coronavirus hot spots like Louisiana.

Under the governor's order, commercial vehicles will be allowed to move freely. DeSantis said vacation rentals will be suspended for two weeks.

"If you're coming from one of the epicenters, we probably think you should obey the directions of your state and local officials," DeSantis said. "And if they are telling you to shelter in place do that but don't come here."

DeSantis said Florida has a relatively low number of cases and they want to keep it that way.

DeSantis said people with certain license plates would be diverted and “if they blow through the checkpoints they could be pulled over.”

