McDonald's introduces new menu item, brings back fan-favorite

McDonald's is treating customers with early holiday gifts this year by bringing back Donut Sticks and introducing the new Snickerdoodle McFlurry.

The returning crowd-favorite, Donut Sticks, are made fresh with light, flaky golden-brown dough and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Each order includes a chocolate sauce for dipping. Donut Sticks originally debuted on menus in February. Now the treats are available at all McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time.

The Snickerdoodle Mcflurry is the brand's first new McFlurry in seven years. The Snickerdoodle McFlurry features the brand’s creamy vanilla soft serve blended with crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies.

The new limited-time McFlurry won’t officially be available in-restaurant until late November. McDonald’s is offering fans a chance to try the flavor early by ordering through McDelivery with Uber Eats from November 11 through November 17, 2019.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.