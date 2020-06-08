Dooley reflects on coaching colleague Johnny Majors

Johnny Majors was a fierce competitor on the football field, but he gained the utmost respect from his coaching counterparts, and that included legendary Georgia head coach Vince Dooley.

(WVLT)

Coach Dooley remembers when he first met Majors, he says, " It goes back a long way when I started my first year of coaching and it was Johnny's last year as a player. I followed that great season when he was runner-up for the Heisman and I watched the Sugar Bowl in which Baylor, who was an underdog, upset Tennessee. Johnny did not have his best day, but I remember his mother was asked the question about her son not playing so well and her response was, I too sometimes burn the biscuits."

From that point on, coach Dooley got to know coach Johnny Majors. Coach Dooley's brother and Johnny were assistant coaches on the same team together and would always tease each other about their beginnings in football.

Vince Dooley would see coach Majors throughout the years, many times at coaching conventions, and Dooley said Johnny had an amazing grasp of memory, happening, and events of people they competed against. Coach Dooley added, "He'd pull off those big old horn-rimmed glasses and start reminiscing. I never knew why he'd pull them off and then put them back on, maybe it helped his memory. He had a great recollection of that."

Coach Dooley was on the wrong side of the field in the 1976 National Championship game against Johnny Majors' Pitt team saying, "That Pittsburgh team that beat us soundly in the Sugar Bowl with Tony Dorsett, I don't think that we ever played in my 25 years coaching at Georgia than that one, which was Johnny's greatest team."

