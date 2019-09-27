Door Dash reports data breach that impacted nearly 5 million customers

Food delivery service Door Dash announced it suffered a data breach earlier this year.

Company officials said the personal information of more than 4.9 million users, delivery workers and restaurants were compromised.

Users who joined on or before April 5, 2018, are potentially affected. Users who joined after April 5, 2018, are not at risk.

Door Dash said the breach happened in May.

The information potentially obtained by hackers includes email addresses, delivery addresses, phone numbers, credit card information and bank account information.

The company said nearly 100,000 delivery driver's license numbers were also accessed.

"We have taken a number of additional steps to further secure your data, which include adding additional protective security layers around the data," a company press release said.

The food delivery service said they have started to reach out to people affected by the data breach.

All Door Dash users are encouraged to reset their passwords.

