DoorDash driver killed in armed robbery at Northern Virginia restaurant

Police say an armed robbery at a northern Virginia restaurant has left a DoorDash delivery driver dead and a second man wounded.

Prince William County police say two armed men entered a Denny's early Thursday morning in Manassas and demanded property from customers and employees.

Two men were shot before the suspects got away.

Fifty-six-year-old Yusuf Ozgur of Manassas died as a result of his injuries. He was there to pick up a delivery.

The other wounded man was hospitalized for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrest.

