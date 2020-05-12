Doorbell camera captures animal abuse in Louisiana

Louisiana police have arrested a man accused of abusing a dog. Investigators said the incident was captured on a doorbell camera.

The incident happened Monday, according to a tweet from the Slidell Police Department.

The department said they were "very well aware" of a Ring doorbell video that involved a man abusing a dog.

Investigators identified the man as Shane Mitchell, who can be seen outside the door of an apartment occupied by a woman. In the video, Mitchell is holding a dog by a leash and can be seen pulling the dog, lifting the dog off the ground by the leash.

Police arrested Mitchell, but did not reveal any details about where he got the dog.

