Dorian evacuees fill Sevier County

Hotels in Sevier County said they're almost full from people who evacuated because of Hurricane Dorian.

The Youmans family found a space a Greenbriar Campground outside of Gatlinburg for the next week.

They decided to leave because they have special needs children, so electricity is important for keeping the kids occupied.

They packed the camper and headed to Gatlinburg on Friday and plan on staying until the storm passes Florida.

"With the camper, it's our filth, right, we're not staying in a hotel, the kids aren't upset, the hotels not losing power if the camper does I've got a generator," said Jeff Youmans. "We don't risk it, we've got the camper we can just pull out and go and I can work from anywhere."

Greenbriar Campground said they're almost full with just a few sites left, other hotels are reporting a full house.

