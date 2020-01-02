Double Decker Bus Tours come to Sevier County

Double Decker Bus Tours like you’ve seen in the big cities of Los Angeles and New York, are now on the roads of Sevier County.

Source: WVLT

The newest attraction for sightseeing started rolling buses with single rides starting at $5. You can purchase passes for an entire day.

The hop on hop off experience has a hub around Wonderworks, but you can get on at one of the 13 stops.

The buses travel from Sevierville to Gatlinburg, mostly on The Parkway and can carry 72 people a ride.

Go to www.DoubleDeckerBusTours.com for more.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.