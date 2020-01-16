Double Decker Bus in Sevier County

A ride down The Parkway in Sevier County can now come with the wind in your hair in one of the new open air Double Decker Bus Tours in town.

The new Double Decker Bus has been on the streets of Sevier County for a few months now. There's 14 stops along the parkway between Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

Right now, the buses start at 10 in the morning and go until 5 p.m.

"This place is incredible and it's a new way to travel and see the smoky mountains. '& you get the wind in your hair' you get the wind blown look every time, which everyone loves," said Andrew Parrott. It's a new way to get from Tanger Outlets all the way to Ober Gatlinburg where people can just enjoy, be with their family with everything we have to offer."

There's currently just two of the Double-Decker's on the road in Sevier County with more on the way for the busy summer months.

A hop-on, hop-off all day pass will cost you $14.99.

