Double Your Donation Day raises $833,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank

Double Your Donation Day raised a total of $832,544 for Second Harvest Food Bank.

laine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest said, “DYD is one of the most amazing days of the year! It’s truly inspiring how much support we receive in a single day to provide food for the hungry in East Tennesse, and we couldn’t do it without the help of our community and media partners. We sincerely hope you’ll join us to make this year the best DYD yet!”

The event wrapped up on December 11, but it's not too late to donate. You can still give through the Second Harvest Food Bank website.

