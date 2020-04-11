DoubleTree has finally revealed its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe

Craving something sweet? DoubleTree by Hilton just unveiled its recipe for those famous, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies they offer guests.

"We know this is an anxious time for everyone," Shawn McAteer, senior vice president, said in a news release on Thursday. "A warm chocolate chip cookie can't solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness. We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes".

To make the famous cookies you will need:

1/2 pound butter, softened

3/4 cup and 1 tbsp granulated sugar

3/4 cup light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 1 4 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 1/4 cups of flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tsp baking soda

1 pinch cinnamon

2 2/3 cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 3/4 cups chopped walnuts

Along with the recipe, the hotel chain created a video with step-by-step instructions on how to bake the cookies.

A lot of you have been telling us you miss our famous chocolate chip cookie. So for the first time ever, we’re revealing the recipe so you can make it yourself at home. https://t.co/D7nUFlXFjB pic.twitter.com/GlDmdW1lnO — DoubleTree by Hilton (@DoubleTree) April 9, 2020

According to Hilton, more than 30 million DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies are consumed every year and it was also the "first food to be baked in orbit" during experiments aboard the International Space Station.

This is the first time the real recipe has been revealed.

