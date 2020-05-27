Doughnuts used to trap, relocate bear roaming Florida neighborhood

Doughnuts were used to trap and relocate a small black bear in Southwest Florida, Florida officials said

WTSP reported officers with Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) spent hours on Tuesday trying to capture the elusive bear that was seen on home security cameras around Fort Myers.

FWC Officer Adam Brown they used the doughnuts because they couldn't use a tranquilizer.

"Oftentimes when we use a tranquilizer gun the bear will not have an immediate effect," Officer Brown told WINK. Sometimes they will run away...we didn't want to take any chance of it running into traffic or running into any residential area and causing further problems."

WTSP reported the bear was approximately 18-months-old. It was relocated to state-run land in Southwest Florida.

