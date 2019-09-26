Drought hits more than half of Tennessee

The weekly Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning matches up to what many viewers are seeing in their own yard. Most are now facing a drought.

As of September 26th, about 61% of Tennessee is now in a moderate drought, and 2% in a severe drought. That is isolated in Southeast Tennessee, in parts of Meigs, Bradley, Hamilton, and Marion Counties.

In just the past few weeks, the report of "abnormally dry" weather was spreading in the state. In fact from early to mid-September, the state went from about 12% to 77% categorized as "abnormally dry".

The Drought Monitor shows that areas facing "abnormally dry" weather, can see an impact on honey production, fewer plans are available to pollinate, and water level begins to lower.

At the "moderate drought" status, agriculture ponds dry up, farmers may have to haul water, hay yields can run low, plus disease can spread in trout, leaves can fall early, and fire danger increases.

2019 started off with excessive rainfall and extreme flooding. In fact, Knoxville is still at an almost 12 inch surplus of rainfall for the year, as of late September.

The problem has been the hot dry stretch that has persisted late summer to early Autumn. September has actually been the driest ever on record in Knoxville, with only a trace amount of rain at the airport through the end of September 25th. So, the last few days of the month could make or break whether that record stands. Until the month closes for the National Weather Service books, Knoxville's driest month is 0.19" set in 2014.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

