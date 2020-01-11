Downed trees causing road closure in Gatlinburg

Officials said several roads in Gatlinburg have closed due to fallen trees and high winds. / (MGN)
Updated: Sat 11:39 AM, Jan 11, 2020

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Officials said several roads in Gatlinburg have closed due to fallen trees and high winds.

Little River Road from the Sugarland Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye is closed. A portion of Cherokee Orchard Road is also closed, according to reports.

US Highway 441/ Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, North Carolina is temporarily closed due to a high wind warning.



Severe storms with damaging winds are expected to move into East Tennessee Saturday evening.

