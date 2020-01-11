Downed trees causing road closure in Gatlinburg

Officials said several roads in Gatlinburg have closed due to fallen trees and high winds.

Little River Road from the Sugarland Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye is closed. A portion of Cherokee Orchard Road is also closed, according to reports.

US Highway 441/ Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, North Carolina is temporarily closed due to a high wind warning.

Cherokee Orchard Rd. closed at the boundry due to weather and fallen trees — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) January 11, 2020

Little River Rd. from Sugarland Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye is closed due to high winds and fallen trees. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) January 11, 2020

Severe storms with damaging winds are expected to move into East Tennessee Saturday evening.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

