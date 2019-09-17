Uber introduces RideCheck safety feature

Uber announced Monday the company will introduce the RideCheck safety feature.

Through GPS and sensors in the driver's phone, uber will be able to detect if something goes wrong during the trip.

If Uber detects a possible crash or unexpected long stop, they can initiate a RideCheck by reaching out to both the ride4r and driver to offer help.

When the new feature is initiated, the driver and rider will receive a notification asking if everything is ok and give assistance options.

Users can let Uber know everything is alright or take actions like contact 911 through the emergency button or report the issue to Uber's Safety Line.

The feature can also help expedite the insurance claims process if a crash occurs.

