Downtown Knoxville restaurants slow to reopen

Knoxville and Knox County restaurant owners can restart offering dine-in options to customers on Friday. But, just because they're allowed to open their doors, doesn't mean they will.

Beau McKee with Not Watson's Bar and Grill said they plan to open on Monday. They’re using the weekend to train their staff.

"You know it would have been nice to open Friday with the beautiful weekend we are anticipating, but with all of the changes we are getting ready for, it made sense to wait a few more days," said McKee.

Other restaurants like Soccer Taco are sticking with to-go orders. Manager Irving Brea says they're opening May 11th. He thought it was best they weren't open on Cince De Mayo because it could draw a large crowd of people.

"Mexican restaurants and Soccer Taco are known for having a lot of people coming and we want to avoid that and be safe first," said Brea.

CJ's Tacos will also wait to open. Owner CJ said he's going to wait two weeks and see how things go before he makes a decision on whether to open. He said people can still support his business by ordering take out.

After Friday, the choice to reopen will be up to the restaurant owners, that's when Knoxville’s reopening plan will allow restaurants to open at half capacity for sit-down dining. Many restaurants like CJ's Tacos chose to remain take out only. CJ says he badly wants to open but he wants to make sure they can do it safely.

"This is a local business and without having everybody's support we wouldn’t be here right now," said CJ. " I know it means a lot to everybody in the community".

According to the reopening plan, restaurants have to operate at half capacity and with a maximum of 6 people at a table.

