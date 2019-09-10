Where to watch 'Dowton Abbey' as it debuts on the big screen

After years of rumors and waiting, it's time. Downton Abbey is officially on the big screen.

The film will be set a year after the TV series' finale in 1927 with the Great Depression on the rise.

All of fans favorite characters will be returning for the film, including Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Hugh Bonneville as the Earl of Downton and Dame Maggie Smith as Dowager Countess.

The film opens all around the country Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.

Fans can see the film at the following theaters in Knoxville:

AMC Classis East Towne 10

Regal Cinnebarre West Town Mall

Regal Downtown West Cinema

AMC Classic Knoxville 16

Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, IMAX & RPX

AMC CLASSIC Foothills 12

Cinemark Tinseltown USA

