Annual shoplifting blitz leads to dozens arrested in Lexington

More than 50 people are arrested after Lexington police conducted 'Operation See You When You're Stealing,' an annual winter shoplifting blitz.

According to a release from the Lexington Police Department, the operation netted charges against 52 people, with 47 arrests made.

The department says those charge ranged in age from 14 to 61 years old.

More than $5,000 in stolen property was recovered, including toys, electronics, clothing and grocery items.

The blitz focused on stores in the Nicholasville Road corridor and that's where one of Joe Kawaja's Kentucky Branded stores is.

"We definitely have had our fair share of shoplifting over the season," Kawaja said.

Kawaja said dealing with thefts is just an unfortunate part of the job, there is something about the holiday season that brings out some shoppers' bad intentions.

"So we bring in extra people to look out for them, and we just try to be vigilant," Kawaja said.

Which is exactly the purpose behind the department's annual winter shoplifting blitz.

Investigators say they saw suspects attempt thefts with multiple methods, including working in pairs, concealing merchandise, removing security tags, or merely pushing a loaded cart out of a store quickly.

The charges against the suspects are theft by unlawful taking, there were also charges brought against some for burglary, possession of burglary tools and engaging in organized crime.

