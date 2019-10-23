Dozens pledge to "boycott Sevier County" after commissioner's offensive comments

A family decided to cancel their vacation to Pigeon Forge after Sevier County commissioner Waren Hurst was caught on video making offensive comments about "white men," the LGBTQ community and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Tourists say they will boycott Sevier County until Warren Hurst is not longer in a position of power. / Source: (Visit Pigeon Forge)

“I woke up this morning and saw this video and I was horrified," said Tami Winterton. She is from Franklin, Tennessee. "I got online to make sure this was real and just kept getting upset. By 10 am, I was on the phone with my sister and other relatives. It wasn't totally the comments of Hurst, it was the fact that there were children in the audience. It was the fact that one woman walked out. It was the fact that not one of the other Commissioners stood up to this man.

And I hate to sound shallow, but it was also Hurst's grammar. He couldn't even take the toothpick out of his mouth to speak at a public event. That and his use of words embodied the way the western states make fun of the "hillbilly" image and his word sickened me.

My family has interracial marriage. One family member is a lesbian. How could we all travel to Pigeon Forge to attend Thanksgiving with such hate for our family members?"

Dozens of others have taken to Twitter to express a similar sentiment using the hashtag #BoytcottSevierCounty.

No more vacations, stopping for gas or a bite to eat in @SevierCounty until Warren Hurst resigns. #BoycottSevierCounty

A Tennessee county official’s ‘queer running for president’ comments draw condemnation https://t.co/88WV9zzART — Todd E. Scott (@toddescott) October 22, 2019

There are good people in this area who don’t deserve to be represented by inexcusable homophobia and bigotry. Also: there is no way @DollyParton and @Dollywood support this thoughtless rhetoric. Until he’s removed, #BoycottSevierCounty — Todd E. Scott (@toddescott) October 22, 2019

I know a lot of people who spend a lot of money in @SevierCounty. Until Hurst resigns, we will not spend another penny in this county. This includes renewing @Dollywood passes or visiting @Ripleys attractions. #BoycottSevierCounty #TourismFundsSevierCounty @glaad — James Yoakley (@jyoak) October 22, 2019

Multiple officials and Dollywood have made statements condemning the comments, but there has been no word on any effort to oust Hurst.

A Dollywood spokesperson said, "We read the comments made in Monday night’s County Commission meeting and they do not reflect the Dollywood experience in any way. Dollywood is open and welcoming to everyone, every day."

Hurst himself has been unavailable for comment since the incident.

