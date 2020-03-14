Dragon Deli helps students learn life skills

An East Tennessee life skills class gave meal delivery services a run for their money.

Students walk through the hall to deliver meals (Source: WVLT)

"On Fridays we usually cook for like the teachers," said Audrey Hunter, an 11th grade student.

Audrey is a part of Clinton High School's Dragon Deli.

"Today we're having potato soup, salad, baked potatoes and sugar cookies," said Hunter.

The life skills class teaches students how to cook, have proper hygiene, and social skills when delivering food.

"I think it's great to see students with various levels of abilities being able to learn and learn life skills, social skills, be able to use those as they go out and as they grow in life. It's fun to see that," said Lukus Alderman, a special education teacher at Clinton High School.

"The food that they prepare, it's wonderful," explained Chad Deal, one of their customers and the Assistant Principal, "You can see a progression of how they interact with the customers and just the skills that they're using in order to cook and in order to serve."

Each meal is $6.

"We're raising money for the Anderson County Community Games," said Hunter.

With each lunch the students raise money to compete in the fall and spring games.

"I think it's awesome. It makes me feel good because not only I'll be in it but everybody else will and everybody gets a chance to do something," said Hunter.

They want to raise up to $500 for sports equipment, jerseys, and transportation.

The Anderson County Community Games have been postponed for the time being.

