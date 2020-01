The Knoxville Ice Bears will host a Disney themed night Friday evening when the team takes on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

A few lucky fans will be picked from the crowd for a chance to win a $5,000 Disney Vacation Package.

To participate in the contest you must be 18 years or older and dressed as a Disney character.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.